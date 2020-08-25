Pay It Forward: Ketrice Burrell of Uniontown

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Ketrice Burrell of Uniontown

She volunteers and serves with her church often but feels its important to feed people more than just spiritually. She’s known to host regular snack giveaways, and often delivers meals to people that need them the most.

She especially likes to make sure that the elderly members of her community are well served and fed.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Ketrice Burrell for all that you do!