Selma Voters Head to the Polls for the Municipal Election
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Dreary weather conditions couldn’t stop Selma voters from heading out to the polls Tuesday. They were determined to have a say — in choosing who will lead the city over the next four years.
It’s rained off and on all day in the city — but poll officials say voter turnout for the election has been fairly steady.
“We’ve had a steady flow. We’ve had one maybe five or ten minute section with nobody here. But we frequently have 7 or 8 people in line. By 11 o’clock we had over 200 people here, which is not bad for a city election and a polling place kind of off the road like this,” said Poll Inspector Don King.
Selma voters are choosing a new mayor — along with the people who will serve on the city council — as well as the school board.
There are a dozen candidates on the ballot in the race for the mayor’s office. And there are no incumbents running — in four of the city’s eight city council ward races.
“People are anxious to vote and they’re ready to do their civic duty,” King said.