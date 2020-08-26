Alabama Doctors Wearing “Black Scrubs For Black Lives”

by Jalea Brooks

Two Alabama doctors have traded in the blue or green scrubs that they’d normally wear around the hospital, for a pair of black scrubs. They are calling on other doctors to do the same, in the name of unity.

Montgomery doctor Brian Richardson and Dr. Jeff Nix of Birmingham are calling the gesture “Black Scrubs for Black Lives”. The pair was recently featured on CBS.

It’s a symbol of solidarity, they say, amid continuing protests against racial inequality and the healthcare disparities brought to light by the pandemic. Black americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“It’s not a political statement” Richardson says, though he says he has faced criticism from many that he says misunderstand the message.

“A lot of people have linked us with the other issues and the other social movements that may be going on within the country” he said, “we are not trying to raise money for any organization we don’t have any agenda we are doctors who understand that we have to take care of our highest risk patients”.

On Friday, doctors are encouraging other health care workers to wear black scrubs as well for a national day of unity, and share the message using #BlackScrubsForBlackLives on social media. The August 28th is also the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famed “I Have a Dream” speech.