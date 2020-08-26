Hot & Humid With Sct. Storms

by Shane Butler



A rather hot and humid air mass has a grip on our weather pattern through at least Thursday. Temps will continue to manage lower to mid 90s for highs during this same time period. Showers and storms will be around but we’re thinking our rain chances will pick up Friday and there’s a good chance we see showers and storms each day through the weekend and into early next week. Moisture increases over the deep south as Hurricane Laura moves well inland. The storms center will be near Memphis Friday. This puts us in a southerly wind flow and moisture will stream into the area. Scat’d showers and storms work through the area at times. Clouds and rain activity will help keep temps in check with highs hover in the upper 80s to around 90. A frontal boundary drops into the region early next week. This boundary will use any lingering tropical moisture to trigger more showers and storms through midweek.