Montgomery’s Third Food Truck Friday Happening August 28th
Food Truck Friday is back on August 28th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park and Montgomery Plaza.
Vendors at Rotary Park include:
- Brewster’s Ice Cream Food Truck;
- Potz & Panz Gourmet Café & Catering;
- Pops & Sons Food Truck;
- Healthy Pets onsite vendor.
Vendors at Montgomery Plaza include:
- Drive-by Tacos Food Truck
- Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck
- Handmade Jewelry by Wolf & Mercury;
- Live music by Todd Fulmer
The mayor’s office said, “The diverse customer experience that comes with Food Truck Fridays is essential to cultivating a stronger, more prosperous downtown Montgomery. Partners see it as an asset and complementary to downtown businesses. Pedestrian-forward planning and programming has proven to be instrumental in enhancing quality of place and quality of life in cities, large and small, across the country. It also increases foot-traffic and the potential for more customers.”
Social distancing, masks or face covering and other COVID-19 public health orders will be enforced. Additional seating and sanitation will be provided by the City of Montgomery.