Montgomery’s Third Food Truck Friday Happening August 28th

by Samantha Williams

Food Truck Friday is back on August 28th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park and Montgomery Plaza.

Vendors at Rotary Park include:

Brewster’s Ice Cream Food Truck;

Potz & Panz Gourmet Café & Catering;

Pops & Sons Food Truck;

Healthy Pets onsite vendor.

Vendors at Montgomery Plaza include:

Drive-by Tacos Food Truck

Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

Handmade Jewelry by Wolf & Mercury;

Live music by Todd Fulmer

The mayor’s office said, “The diverse customer experience that comes with Food Truck Fridays is essential to cultivating a stronger, more prosperous downtown Montgomery. Partners see it as an asset and complementary to downtown businesses. Pedestrian-forward planning and programming has proven to be instrumental in enhancing quality of place and quality of life in cities, large and small, across the country. It also increases foot-traffic and the potential for more customers.”

Social distancing, masks or face covering and other COVID-19 public health orders will be enforced. Additional seating and sanitation will be provided by the City of Montgomery.