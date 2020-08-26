Montgomery’s Third Food Truck Friday Happening August 28th

Food Truck Fridays 8.28Food Truck Friday is back on August 28th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park and Montgomery Plaza.

Vendors at Rotary Park include:

  • Brewster’s Ice Cream Food Truck;
  • Potz & Panz Gourmet Café & Catering;
  • Pops & Sons Food Truck;
  • Healthy Pets onsite vendor.

Vendors at Montgomery Plaza include:

  • Drive-by Tacos Food Truck
  • Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck
  • Handmade Jewelry by Wolf & Mercury;
  • Live music by Todd Fulmer

The mayor’s office said, “The diverse customer experience that comes with Food Truck Fridays is essential to cultivating a stronger, more prosperous downtown Montgomery. Partners see it as an asset and complementary to downtown businesses. Pedestrian-forward planning and programming has proven to be instrumental in enhancing quality of place and quality of life in cities, large and small, across the country. It also increases foot-traffic and the potential for more customers.”

Social distancing, masks or face covering and other COVID-19 public health orders will be enforced. Additional seating and sanitation will be provided by the City of Montgomery.

