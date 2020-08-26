Troy University to Rename Bibb Graves Hall After Late Rep. John Lewis

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy University Board of Trustees announced Wednesday morning that it will rename one of its main buildings on campus.

The board voted unanimously to rename Bibb Graves Hall after civil rights icon and late U.S. Representative John Lewis. The building will now be called John Robert Lewis Hall.

“John Lewis is a towering figure in American history, whose leadership and advocacy for non-violent change have left a lasting legacy for us all,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Although Rep. Lewis once sought admission to then Troy State College as a young man and was sadly ignored, I am pleased to say that he became a friend to the University. He visited our campuses several times and was a profound influence on many of us. I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for choosing to honor this Pike County native with this name change.”

“The Boy from Troy” passed away on July 17 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Lewis grew up in Pike County in a small town just outside of Troy.

“I am proud of my fellow Board members for unanimously approving the resolution to honor Congressman John Lewis,” said Gibson Vance, President Pro Tempore of the TROY Board of Trustees. “John Lewis’ character, spirit and selflessness reflect the values we strive to embrace every day at Troy University.”

Bibb Graves was Alabama’s 38th governor during the 1920s. The governor, who had ties to the Ku Klux Klan, was the first Alabama governor to serve two four-year terms.

Planning is under way for a ceremony to dedicate John Robert Lewis Hall. Details on that ceremony will be announced at a later date.