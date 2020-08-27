Biden Says Trump is “pouring gasoline on the racial flames” with Unrest in Wisconsin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Joe Biden says President Donald Trump sees unrest in Wisconsin as “a political benefit” for his reelection campaign. The former vice president also says he’d be willing to travel to Wisconsin if it could be done safely and without further inflaming tensions.

The Democratic presidential nominee, denounced violence but said Trump was “pouring gasoline on the racial flames” and making things worse.

Protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, began after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday. Authorities said a 17-year-old from a nearby Illinois community killed two demonstrators in clashes between vigilante militias and protesters.

