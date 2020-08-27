Extended State-Wide Mask Mandate: Details and Reaction

by Samantha Williams

Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she is extending the Safer at Home order, which was set to expire Monday August 31st.

This extension comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama continues to decline. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said wearing face coverings is the main reason for the decline… and also why the mask mandate is being extended.

“I wish we didn’t have to wear masks, but we are seeing considerable drops in our hospitalizations and daily COVID-19 numbers,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

This is the third extension of the Safer-at-Home Order since the first one went into effect April 30th. In a conference Thursday, Governor Ivey said nothing is changing to the order. Masks must still be worn in public and she stressed the only way we’ll get through this is to continue following the mask mandate: “This includes high school football games, as well as college games when they kick off their season. We must remain committed to defeat this virus until we have a vaccine that will do just that.”

Dr. Scott Harris also spoke at the conference, and he said with Alabama nearing 120,000 confirmed cases, we must stay vigilant with Labor Day weekend approaching since COVID numbers spiked during the July 4th holiday: “We really need people to be careful about mixing with other households. We need them to really be observant with them wearing their face coveringsa, hand-washing and all of those things that we’ve said for so long.”

Korshetta Rudolph who works in Montgomery told us she’s pleased Governor Ivey extended the order… If it’s keeping her and others healthier: “The masks are really hot, but I don’t mind wearing them to keep myself safe.”

And Ashley Taylor said she has differing opinions on the mandate. She said while outside, if she’s distant from others, she doesn’t see a reason in masking up: “I do have asthma, so I do struggle wearing a mask… outside especially. It’s hard to breathe if I’m wearing a thick cotton mask.”

This extended order is in effect until October 2nd at 5 PM. Governor Ivey added at the conference she is healthy and has not tested positive for the virus.