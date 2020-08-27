Gov. Ivey Extends Mandatory Mask Order Until October 2

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, August 27, Governor Kay Ivey held a press conference to announce COVID-19 updates. During her press conference, she announced that she would extend the mandatory mask order to Friday, October 2.

Health officials credit the mask order with reducing COVID-19 cases in the state. Governor Ivey also said she will keep in place other health orders, such as reducing occupancy in stores and limiting table seating in restaurants.

The mask order was originally expected to end on Monday, August 31.

Governor Ivey also extended the state public health emergency until November 8.