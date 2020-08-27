Montgomery Announces Plans for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff Classic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 2020 college football season kicks off Saturday in Alabama’s Capital City.

Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl will host the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Classic for the fourth straight year. One of the first nationally televised college football games this year is a “Week Zero” matchup featuring Central Arkansas and Austin Peay. Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday with kickoff set for 8 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, new protocol has been established by the City of Montgomery – and in fact, has now been replicated and adopted by our partner ESPN for all college games. Tickets, which have already been sold out, were limited to 3,500 fans. Only game personnel will be permitted on the field. Masks or face coverings are mandatory when entering/exiting the stadium, in restrooms (which will operate at 50 percent capacity), in concession lines and in concourses. Concessions will serve pre-packaged food and drinks. Stadium seating will be socially distanced with four empty seats and two empty rows between fans who are not from the same household.

Other changes this year include restricted hospitality packages, no Fan Fest at Paterson Field and no admittance to the Multiplex, which is currently under construction. The City will not offer shuttles from the parking decks this year since parking will be located in the lots around the stadium.

Parking/Street Closures

Madison Avenue from Jackson to South Capitol Parkway will close at 1 p.m. Saturday. Hall Street at Adams Avenue will be converted into a one-way street with traffic moving north prior to the game and will then switch to going south at halftime. All streets will reopen and resume normal traffic flow overnight Saturday.

RV Parking will be available beginning August 23 at noon. Lot C is designated for RV Parking. Pop-Up Tents are NOT ALLOWED in Lot C. RV parking spaces with electrical hookups cost $50, and spaces without power cost $40. Those interested in securing a RV parking can call (334) 409-1323 or email mgmrvparking@gmail.com.

Stadium Security

Upon entering Cramton Bowl, every patron will be wanded. Umbrellas, long camera lenses, selfie sticks or pocket knives are not permitted. Any bags must be CLEAR 12×12 or less and will be THOROUGHLY SEARCHED.

For more information, please visit www.guardiankickoffclassic.com.