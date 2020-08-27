Tallassee City Schools Receives New Sprayers to Help Prevent COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee City Schools received a shipment of backpack style sprayers Thursday. The sprayers will be used on school buses each evening to fight the spread of COVID-19.

TCS Assistant Transportation Coordinator is getting trained while also testing the sprayer, with water in the tank, to determine how much chemical and time it takes to complete a cleaning.

Tallassee City Schools get new sprayers to help prevent COVID-19 in locker rooms and buses. pic.twitter.com/V6bjYq6nkP — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) August 27, 2020

The sprayers will also be used in athletic locker rooms and other common areas in our district.