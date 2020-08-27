Tallassee City Schools Receives New Sprayers to Help Prevent COVID-19
Tallassee City Schools received a shipment of backpack style sprayers Thursday. The sprayers will be used on school buses each evening to fight the spread of COVID-19.
TCS Assistant Transportation Coordinator is getting trained while also testing the sprayer, with water in the tank, to determine how much chemical and time it takes to complete a cleaning.
The sprayers will also be used in athletic locker rooms and other common areas in our district.