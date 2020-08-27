Tallassee-Wetumpka Game Still On Following Positive COVID-19 Test from Tallassee Player

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee City School Interim Superintendent Brock Nolin announced that a player on the Tallassee High School football team tested positive for COVID-19.

Nolin says the player’s symptoms started several (more than two) days after the last game. During the interim, there was no interaction between the athletes as a group nor with the athlete who tested positive with COVID-19.

Tallassee City Schools and the Alabama Department of Public Health worked together to determine that the game between Tallassee High School and Wetumpka High School will go on as scheduled.

The game is scheduled for Friday, August 28 in Wetumpka.