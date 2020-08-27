Tropical-Like Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler

Abundant tropical moisture is in place and more will be drawn into the area over the next several days. Daily rounds of showers and storms will cover the landscape. These will be tropical-like storms capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. There’s a threat some storms could go severe over our north and western most counties Friday afternoon into the evening hours. Remnants of Laura passes over TN but circulation around it drags a band of storms across the state. Damaging winds or a quick spin up tornado can’t be ruled out. We settle into a tropical-like air mass for the remainder of the weekend into the middle of next week. Showers and storms are likely otherwise hot and humid conditions prevail each day. Highs will hover around 90 and lows in the low to mid 70s.