Troy Postpones Season Opener against ULM to December

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Alabama – Troy’s football season opener scheduled for Sept. 5 against ULM has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2:30 p.m. the Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday. Positive tests at ULM – followed by contact tracing, quarantines, and return to play protocols – have necessitated the rescheduling of this game.

“I received the unfortunate news that ULM will be unable to take the field on Sept. 5 due to an outbreak of coronavirus within their team,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “While this is certainly disappointing news for our team and fans, we are committed to the health and safety of all student-athletes and have worked with ULM to reschedule this game. We will now host the Warhawks on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Coach (Chip) Lindsey and I have been in constant contact with Director of Athletics Scott McDonald and head coach Matt Viator at ULM. We greatly appreciate their efforts to make the original date work; however, the reports today showed that would not be possible for ULM” Jones said. “Our thoughts are with ULM, the Monroe community and the entire state of Louisiana due the impact of Hurricane Laura. We look forward to beginning our season at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19 and continuing forward with our schedule along with the rescheduled date for the ULM game.”

Troy is slotted to play a full 12-game schedule with the season opener now taking place on Sept. 19 at Middle Tennessee. The new season opener is the first of two games on the docket this year between Middle Tennessee and Troy with the Blue Raiders playing at The Vet on Nov. 21. Troy’s home opener will now take place against Texas State on Thursday, Oct. 8, in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU. The Sun Belt Conference will push the league title game back a week to Dec. 12 to accommodate the rescheduled date between Troy and ULM.