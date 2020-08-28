Alabama Supreme Court Won’t Hold Rehearing on Mike Hubbard Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Supreme Court has issued a Certificate of Judgment, saying it is denying Mike Hubbard’s request for a rehearing on his ethics convictions. Hubbard was Alabama House Speaker and was considered one of the most powerful politicians in the state when he was convicted in 2016, which removed him from office.

The decision was 6-1, with two justices recusing themselves.

A jury in Lee County had convicted Hubbard of 12 ethics charges in 2016. He had faced 23 counts.

Even though Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison, he has remained free while appealing his case. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals later overturned one of the convictions.

In April, the Alabama Supreme Court reversed five of the 11 remaining ethics convictions against Hubbard, while reaffirming six others.

Hubbard, who was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1998, was once one of the most powerful leaders in Alabama politics. As head of the Alabama Republican Party, he was credited for helping to switch the Alabama Legislature from majority-Democratic to majority-Republican in 2010.

Hubbard was convicted of using his political positions as speaker and state Republican Party chairman to make money and solicit jobs and financial favors from lobbyists.

Hubbard has continued to maintain his innocence, saying the transactions fell within exemptions for normal business dealings and longtime friendships.

Mike Hubbard Certificate of Judgment