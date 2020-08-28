Auburn Woman Considered Armed and Dangerous Following Domestic Related Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a domestic related shooting. The shooting was reported on Friday, August 28, around 11 a.m., at a business located in the 100 block of Alabama Street in Auburn.

Mary M. Williams, 29, of Auburn, has been identified as a person of interest. She was last seen leaving the area in a white four-door CLA250 Mercedes, bearing the license plate number JFR957. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants. Police say she be considered armed and dangerous.

If the subject or vehicle is observed, dial 911 immediately. The case is currently being investigated by the Detective Section of the Auburn Police Division.

If you know of Williams’ whereabouts or have any information on this, or any other case, please contact the Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the Tip Line 334-246-1391.