Elmore County School System Breaks Ground on New Redland Middle School

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County School System held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new state of the art middle school. The new Redland Middle School will be located on Jackson Road in Redland.

Rodney Griffith donated 50 acres of land to build the new school.

The school will have 32 classrooms, administration media center, science classrooms, etc.

This is the third big announcement in three weeks for the Elmore County School District, Superintendent Richard Dennis says it’s because of the growth in population to Elmore County. He says the school system is preparing for the future to accommodate those students.

The Architect-Goldwyn Mills & Cawood has been contracted to build the new school. Construction is expected to cost around $26,685,000.

Groundbreaking is also scheduled to began on a new subdivision that will sit right next to the property of the school.

The building package for the school is to be completed in 2022.