Flash Flooding And Perhaps A Brief Tornado Possible Through The Rest Of Friday

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was somewhat gloomy across central and south Alabama due to widespread clouds. However, the clouds are breaking up a bit across south Alabama at midday, with quite a bit of sunshine seen in Opp. Showers and storms were most widespread across west-central Alabama during the morning, but expect these to gradually expand east for the remainder of the day.

Persistent heavy rain could lead to flash flooding across west-central Alabama. A flash flood watch continues until 1AM for Marengo, Perry, Chilton, and Coosa counties. There’s also a very low-end threat for brief spin-up tornadoes across our northwest counties today. The Storm Prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) risk area there. However, the greatest threat for tornadoes remains north of I-20 today.

Rain coverage gradually winds down this evening and overnight. However, isolated showers remain possible with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Lows only fall into the mid 70s.

Expect some showers and storms to re-develop Saturday afternoon. However, looks like they won’t be as widespread as Friday. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms could be a bit more widespread Sunday afternoon, but still generally scattered.

Expect scattered afternoon showers and storms around most days next week. However, Wednesday and maybe Thursday look a bit drier at this time. Otherwise, it’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s each day.