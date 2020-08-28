LACEUP Highlights – Week Two

by Adam Solomon

High school football highlights and scores from across Central Alabama.

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 26, Mary Montgomery 6

Auburn 37, Opelika 10

Enterprise 35, Carver-Montgomery 14

Fairhope 28, Andalusia 21

Hewitt-Trussville 1, Saraland 0, forfeit

Hoover 62, Bessemer City 0

Murphy 35, Foley 12

Prattville 16, Stanhope Elmore 10

Spain Park 21, Briarwood Christian 14

Theodore 35, Baker 20

CLASS 6A

Blount 1, Greenville 0, forfeit

Calera 1, Jackson-Olin 0, forfeit

Chelsea 27, Helena 23

Citronelle 14, Satsuma 13

Clay-Chalkville 1, Hueytown 0, forfeit

Eufaula 38, Central-Phenix City 36

Gardendale 26, Smiths Station 7

Gulf Shores 38, Brookwood 12

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27, Tuscaloosa County 20

Homewood 1, Vestavia Hills 0, forfeit

Lee-Montgomery 19, Jeff Davis 14

Minor 34, Paul Bryant 28

Mortimer Jordan 22, Corner 6

Oxford 29, Pleasant Grove 28

Park Crossing 1, Dothan 0, forfeit

Pinson Valley 31, Shades Valley 21

Springville 27, St. Clair County 14

Valley 20, Lanett 14 (OT)

Wetumpka 35, Tallassee 14

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 52, Jacksonville 21

Beauregard 1, B.T. Washington 0, forfeit

Demopolis 34, McAdory 14

Fairfield 21, Center Point 20

Faith Academy 15, Williamson 14

Hayden 1, Oneonta 0, forfeit

Holtville 30, West Blocton 12

Leeds 20, Pell City 17

Marbury 28, Dallas County 22

Pike Road 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Rehobeth 38, Ashford 0

Russellville 1, Deshler 0, forfeit

St. Paul’s Episcopal 17, Spanish Fort 14

Sylacauga 41, Lincoln 25

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 49, Highland Home 28

American Christian 33, Greensboro 12

Cleburne County 1, Beulah, 0, forfeit

Dale County 52, Daleville 0

Handley 36, Beauregard 6, replacement game

Mobile Christian 25, UMS-Wright 24 (OT)

Munford 44, Fultondale 27

Northside 21, Winfield 14

Randolph 3, St. John Paul II Catholic 0

Saint James 31, Reeltown 20

White Plains 1, Donoho 0, forfeit

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 44, Houston Academy 3

Chickasaw 32, St. Luke’s Episcopal 13

Cottage Hill Christian 1, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit

Dadeville 20, Elmore County 19

Excel 1, Wilcox-Central 0, forfeit

Hale County 52, Sipsey Valley 7

Hillcrest-Evergreen 1, Pike County 0, forfeit

Montgomery Academy 13, Trinity Presbyterian 3

Ohatchee 52, Anniston 14

Prattville Christian 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit

Providence Christian 71, Northside Methodist 35

Saks 28, Talladega 20

Southside-Selma 1, Selma 0, forfeit

Thomasville 24, Sweet Water 20

T.R. Miller 29, Escambia County 0

CLASS 2A

Elba 26, Opp 21

Geneva County 19, Wicksburg 15

Isabella 21, Maplesville 20

Leroy 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

Ranburne 33, Wadley8 12

Randolph County 28, Woodland 6

Sand Rock 25, Pisgah 3

Thorsby 38, Verbena 15

West End 38, Pleasant Valley 22

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 30, Talladega County Central 0

Billingsley 1, Vincent 0, forfeit

Brantley 49, Luverne 0

Florala 56, Houston County 14

Fruitdale 34, Orange Beach 7

Georgiana 1, New Brockton 0, forfeit

Keith 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Kinston 40, Zion Chapel 26

Linden 36, Pickens County 0

Ragland 1, Gaylesville 0, forfeit

Samson 28, Cottonwood 27

Victory Christian 13, Horseshoe Bend 12



SATURDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

James Clemens at Athens (6A)

Thompson at Sparkman, 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Benjamin Russell at Central, Clay County (5A)

Jasper at Cullman

Mountain Brook at Calera

CLASS 5A

Elkmont (3A) at Ardmore

Montevallo (4A) at Shelby County

CLASS 4A

Central-Hayneville (1A) at Bullock County

Haleyville at St. John Paul II Catholic

Hatton (2A) at Central-Florence