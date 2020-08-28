LACEUP Highlights – Week Two
High school football highlights and scores from across Central Alabama.
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 26, Mary Montgomery 6
Auburn 37, Opelika 10
Enterprise 35, Carver-Montgomery 14
Fairhope 28, Andalusia 21
Hewitt-Trussville 1, Saraland 0, forfeit
Hoover 62, Bessemer City 0
Murphy 35, Foley 12
Prattville 16, Stanhope Elmore 10
Spain Park 21, Briarwood Christian 14
Theodore 35, Baker 20
CLASS 6A
Blount 1, Greenville 0, forfeit
Calera 1, Jackson-Olin 0, forfeit
Chelsea 27, Helena 23
Citronelle 14, Satsuma 13
Clay-Chalkville 1, Hueytown 0, forfeit
Eufaula 38, Central-Phenix City 36
Gardendale 26, Smiths Station 7
Gulf Shores 38, Brookwood 12
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27, Tuscaloosa County 20
Homewood 1, Vestavia Hills 0, forfeit
Lee-Montgomery 19, Jeff Davis 14
Minor 34, Paul Bryant 28
Mortimer Jordan 22, Corner 6
Oxford 29, Pleasant Grove 28
Park Crossing 1, Dothan 0, forfeit
Pinson Valley 31, Shades Valley 21
Springville 27, St. Clair County 14
Valley 20, Lanett 14 (OT)
Wetumpka 35, Tallassee 14
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 52, Jacksonville 21
Beauregard 1, B.T. Washington 0, forfeit
Demopolis 34, McAdory 14
Fairfield 21, Center Point 20
Faith Academy 15, Williamson 14
Hayden 1, Oneonta 0, forfeit
Holtville 30, West Blocton 12
Leeds 20, Pell City 17
Marbury 28, Dallas County 22
Pike Road 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Rehobeth 38, Ashford 0
Russellville 1, Deshler 0, forfeit
St. Paul’s Episcopal 17, Spanish Fort 14
Sylacauga 41, Lincoln 25
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 49, Highland Home 28
American Christian 33, Greensboro 12
Cleburne County 1, Beulah, 0, forfeit
Dale County 52, Daleville 0
Handley 36, Beauregard 6, replacement game
Mobile Christian 25, UMS-Wright 24 (OT)
Munford 44, Fultondale 27
Northside 21, Winfield 14
Randolph 3, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Saint James 31, Reeltown 20
White Plains 1, Donoho 0, forfeit
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 44, Houston Academy 3
Chickasaw 32, St. Luke’s Episcopal 13
Cottage Hill Christian 1, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit
Dadeville 20, Elmore County 19
Excel 1, Wilcox-Central 0, forfeit
Hale County 52, Sipsey Valley 7
Hillcrest-Evergreen 1, Pike County 0, forfeit
Montgomery Academy 13, Trinity Presbyterian 3
Ohatchee 52, Anniston 14
Prattville Christian 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit
Providence Christian 71, Northside Methodist 35
Saks 28, Talladega 20
Southside-Selma 1, Selma 0, forfeit
Thomasville 24, Sweet Water 20
T.R. Miller 29, Escambia County 0
CLASS 2A
Elba 26, Opp 21
Geneva County 19, Wicksburg 15
Isabella 21, Maplesville 20
Leroy 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
Ranburne 33, Wadley8 12
Randolph County 28, Woodland 6
Sand Rock 25, Pisgah 3
Thorsby 38, Verbena 15
West End 38, Pleasant Valley 22
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 30, Talladega County Central 0
Billingsley 1, Vincent 0, forfeit
Brantley 49, Luverne 0
Florala 56, Houston County 14
Fruitdale 34, Orange Beach 7
Georgiana 1, New Brockton 0, forfeit
Keith 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Kinston 40, Zion Chapel 26
Linden 36, Pickens County 0
Ragland 1, Gaylesville 0, forfeit
Samson 28, Cottonwood 27
Victory Christian 13, Horseshoe Bend 12
SATURDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
James Clemens at Athens (6A)
Thompson at Sparkman, 3 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell at Central, Clay County (5A)
Jasper at Cullman
Mountain Brook at Calera
CLASS 5A
Elkmont (3A) at Ardmore
Montevallo (4A) at Shelby County
CLASS 4A
Central-Hayneville (1A) at Bullock County
Haleyville at St. John Paul II Catholic
Hatton (2A) at Central-Florence