Sct. Showers/Storms Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

A moisture rich tropical air mass has taken up residence and we expect it will remain in place through the weekend into early next week. Periods of showers and storms will work through the area each day. Some of the storms will be capable of gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning strikes. When storms aren’t occurring, skies will be a mix of sun and clouds along with hot and humid conditions. Temps manage upper 80s to lower 90s each afternoon. Once we reach Wednesday of next week, we expect a more typical late August weather pattern. Afternoon temps reach the lower to mid 90s and fewer storms will dot the landscape. This should give us a chance to dry out some what as we head towards the Labor Day holiday weekend.