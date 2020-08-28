Troy Police Investigating Banks Street Shooting; Man Shot Multiple Times

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, August 28, Troy police responded to a shooting on Banks Street around 9:21 pm. The victim had already been transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene.

When officers arrived at Troy Regional, they found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was listed in stable condition. He was taken by Haynes Life Flight to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call our secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

The Troy Police Department, the Pike County District Attorney’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.