Two Opp City Schools To Return To Full-Time Instruction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Opp City schools will return to full-time instruction after Labor Day.

The Opp City Board of Education says Opp Elementary and Opp Middle School students will head back to the classroom on Tuesday, September 8.

The board cites the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Back to School Toolkit and Covington County’s continued status as “Low Risk” on the ADPH Risk Indicator Dashboard for the change.

“We are confident due to the ADPH clarification of major and minor symptoms and the requirement to isolate and/or quarantine those defined as ‘close contacts,’ we can now effective operate our elementary and middle schools at full capacity within the current guidelines,” the Opp City Board of Education says.

Students will be required to wear a mask at all times and social distance as much as possible.

The board says buses will run normal routes.

No word on Opp High School at this time.