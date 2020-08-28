Wet at Times through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR FRIDAY: As the circulation of Laura turns eastward north of Alabama, our rain chances will be on the increase and there will be a threat for some tornadoes over the northern portions of the state, where high shear and veering winds will be present. With any tropical system moving inland some rotating showers or thunderstorms are expected during the day. The SPC has these areas highlighted in a risk for severe weather today.

In these areas some isolated tornadoes will be possible today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours during the peak of the daytime heating process. Typically tornadoes associated with tropical systems are short lived, and can be hard to warn for since the storms typically are low topped and sometimes can literally be “under the radar”. For the rest of today state, the sky will be mostly cloudy with a good chance of occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through out the day with highs in the upper 80s.

WET AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND: For Saturday and Sunday, Laura will leave a very moist, tropical air mass over Alabama. The sky will feature more clouds than sun both days with occasional showers and storms. Not a “wash-out” but the pattern will be pretty wet at times as the radar will be active with areas of rain and storms, with the highest coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs over the weekend due to the clouds and rain will be in the upper 80s. We note, a few strong storms are still Saturday afternoon over the northern third of the state, where SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5).

Then on Sunday, more strong storms are are possible again over northern portions of the state.

LATEST ON LAURA: Laura is a tropical depression and continue to lose tropical charateristics as it moves over Arkansas. At 400 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Laura was located near latitude 35.8 North, longitude 91.5 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 13 mph and this motion is expected to become east-northeasterly during the day, with some acceleration expected Saturday and Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, with strengthening expected late Saturday into Sunday as Laura moves into the northwest Atlantic. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb (29.47 inches).

Elsewhere in the tropics, the Atlantic Basin is quiet, but the NHC is monitoring two areas of unsettled weather. The next two names on the list of names are Nana and Omar.

1. A tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 mph toward the eastern Caribbean islands. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. Another tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The northern part of this wave, which should move rapidly westward over the central Atlantic during the next few days, is not forecast to develop as it is expected to remain in unfavorable environmental conditions. However, the southern part of the wave is expected be nearly stationary south of the Cabo Verde Islands for the next several days, and some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

NEXT WEEK: A lingering moisture-rich air mass, means scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected on a daily basis with the greatest coverage coming from roughly noon to midnight. When it is not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs generally in the lower 90s.

Stay safe and enjoy the rain!

Ryan