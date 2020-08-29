Auburn Woman Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash Friday Night

by Samantha Williams

At about 9:00 Friday night, a two-vehicle head-on collision claimed the life of 20-year-old Brantley Rayanna Powell, of Auburn and Lincoln, AL.

Auburn Police said the accident happened in the 1600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway. Auburn Police, Auburn Fire and Rescue and EAMC EMS responded to the scene. That’s when they found Powell ejected from her vehicle. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Powell dead at the scene. She died instantly from blunt force impact injuries.

Powell’s passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Auburn, was transported via ambulance to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 42-year-old man from Auburn, and he was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Authorities said it appears that Powell was traveling east on Shug Jordan Pkwy when a westbound pickup, driven by the 42-year-old crossed into her lane of traffic and struck her head on.

The incident remains under investigation by Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Auburn Police detectives at 334-501-3140, the tip line at 334-246-1391 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.