Friday Night Crash in Bullock County Claims the Life of One Person

by Samantha Williams

A two-vehicle crash that happened at 10:02 p.m. Friday night has claimed the life of a Fitzpatrick man.

Clifford Leenant McWhorter, 58, was killed when the 1985 Nissan Pickup truck he was driving collided with a 2003 Honda Civic.

McWhorter was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 110 at the 27 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Union Springs.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.