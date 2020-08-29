MPD Hosts “Stop the Violence’ Rally Saturday

by Samantha Williams

In an effort to decrease crime in the Capital City, Montgomery Police Department hosted a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally Saturday in Oak Park.

City leaders, activists and community members came out to celebrate unity in the city and address the ongoing issues of violence. Mayor Steven Reed, Police Chief Ernest Finely and organizers spoke on the call to action to help decrease violence, “We are out here trying to make a difference,” James May, Co-Founder of New Vision Outreach Group told Alabama News Network. “It starts with us. It starts with the home. It starts with the parents, and we have to be the leaders of the community, because we are the community.”

A special skit featuring teenagers along with a poem was performed and read to encourage positive communication when de-escalating conflict.