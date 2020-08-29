Numerous Daytime Showers And Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a pretty mundane day weather-wise across central and south Alabama. Temperatures warmed to around 90° with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Storms linger about our area through the early evening, but gradually taper off. Our area looks mainly rain-free by midnight. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Daytime showers and storms look numerous on Sunday. Expect them to start firing up shortly after midday, becoming most widespread during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday still looks hot, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Again, most of the rain comes to a close Sunday night. Expect lows in the mid 70s.

Rain chances remain decent Monday and Tuesday. Before cooling showers and storms arrive, highs reach the low 90s. Rain chances decline to slim to none Wednesday and Thursday (finally!). However, it could be a bit hotter with high temperatures in the mid 90s each day.

Rain chances creep up again Friday through next weekend. Expect hot and humid weather to persist through the first weekend of September. Highs reach the low 90s next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There are no active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a few areas for potential development. A tropical wave in the central Atlantic, about 550 miles east of the lesser Antilles, has a low formation chance over the next five days. Another tropical wave just southwest of the Cape Verde islands (near Africa) has a medium formation chance within five days. Finally, an area of low pressure could form east of the east-central United States coast. However, it’s expected to track east-northeast, away from the US. It has a low formation chance over the next five days.