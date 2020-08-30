ABC to Air “Black Panther” Tonight in Tribute to the Life of Chadwick Boseman
ABC will honor the life of actor Chadwick Boseman tonight by airing the film “Black Panther” commercial free.
It will air on ABC 32 from 7-9:20 p.m., followed by an ABC News special, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King” from 9:20 p.m. until 10.
Boseman died of colon cancer, which he had been battling since 2016. He had not publicly disclosed his diagnosis. He was 43.
Boseman’s first starring role was as Cleveland Browns running back Ernie Davis in “The Express: The Ernie Davis Story” in 2008. In 2013, he played baseball player Jackie Robinson in “42.”
He found his biggest box office success as King T’Challa, the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel film series. He made his first appearance in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016 before starring in his own film two years later.
The movie won best outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.