Another Day Of Scattered To Numerous Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms remain scattered about the area early this evening. They could persist with decent intensity through the 9PM hour, but most of the storms taper off before midnight. Temperatures cool into the 70s quickly thanks to the rain, but overnight lows only fall into the mid 70s. The sky may remain mostly cloudy.

Showers and storms appear scattered to numerous again Monday afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. However, the primary area for a few severe storms should be north of our area Monday. Outside of the rain, expect highs in the low 90s. Most of the rain tapers off Monday night, with lows falling into the mid 70s. Showers and storms look scattered again by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday look drier and hotter. There could be some stray showers or storms around each afternoon, but both days look sunnier. However, high temperatures generally reach the mid 90s each day.

Expect a scattered coverage of showers and storms to return Friday through Labor Day next Monday. The heat and humidity won’t take a break, with highs in the low 90s each day.

There are several areas of possible tropical development in the Atlantic. First, an area of low pressure is expected to form near the southeast US coast. It now has a high development chance over the next two to five days. It’s expected to move northeast, however, keeping it away from the mainland US. A tropical wave entered the eastern Caribbean sea today. The National Hurricane center upped the formation chance from low to high Sunday. It continues west-northwest through the Caribbean this week.

While less noteworthy, there are a couple tropical waves close to Africa’s west coast with low formation chances. One is located just southwest of the Cape Verde islands. Another emerges off Africa’s west coast this week.