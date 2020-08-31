$10 Million Grant Allocated for Alabama Timberland Owners Affected by COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday August 31, Governor Ivey announced $10 million in Coronavirus relief money would be allocated for Alabama timberland owners affected by the pandemic.

“We are grateful to Governor Ivey for recognizing how important the forest products industry is to the state’s economy and the critical role forest landowners play in the supply chain,” said Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President of the Alabama Forestry Association. “Like many segments of the economy, forest landowners have been particularly hard hit and we appreciate the opportunity to work with the Governor to provide this much needed relief.”

The Alabama Forestry Commission will administer the grant. The money will be dispersed on a first come first serve basis for qualified applicants. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to timberland owners who harvested timber in Alabama during the months of March through July 2020.

Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding in response to COVID-19.