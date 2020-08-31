Alexander Police Continue to Investigate August 2nd Shooting of Elderly Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alexander City Police Department is currently investigating an Assault investigation that occurred off Highway 22.

Investigators with the Alexander City Police Department were called to Russell Medical Center in the early hours of Sunday, August 2. The victim, a 66-year-old male, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The gunshot wound is believed to have been caused by a shotgun.

The victim was transported to a medical facility in the Birmingham area. He was listed as being stable condition. The investigation led crime scene investigators to a location off Highway 22 where several other pieces of evidence were located.

The case is still under active investigation and further details cannot be released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this crime, immediately call the Police.