Montgomery Hospital CEOs Elected to Statewide Leadership Positions

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery-area hospital leaders were elected to leadership positions with the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA) at its recent virtual annual meeting.

Peter Selman, CEO of Baptist Medical Center South, was named chair-elect of the Association, and Jeff Rains, CEO of Baptist Medical Center East, was elected to serve on the board of trustees representing the Central Alabama Regional Council.

Prior to his appointment as CEO at Baptist Medical Center South in 2013, Selman served as CEO at Baptist Medical Center East, DeKalb Regional Medical Center in Fort Payne, Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, and Appling Hospital in Baxley, Ga. Selman has served AlaHA in many leadership positions, including serving as chairman of the state legislative committee, the bylaws committee and the data committee; he has also been president of the Central Alabama Regional Hospital Council. He holds a Bachelor of Art Degree in Telecommunications and a Master of Science Degree in Marketing and Public Relations, both from the University of Alabama. Selman also attended the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB), where he received a Master of Science Degree in Health Services Administration.

Rains joined Baptist East in July 2013, previously serving as the CEO of DeKalb Regional Medical Center in Fort Payne and Hartselle Medical Center in Hartselle. He was also chief operating officer of Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden. Locally, he has served on the boards of the Saint James School, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc., and the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine Montgomery Campus Advisory Board. Rains received his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Alabama and his master’s in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University.

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education and service.