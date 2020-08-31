MPS Announces Routes and Schedule for Food Delivery Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting Monday, August 31, Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) will deliver meals to limited MPS bus routes every Monday and Wednesday. School pickup sites will continue to be available Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 am-1 pm. The bus routes included in the delivery program are:

COLUMBUS SQUARE HOMES (BUS 18-16) 7:15 A.M. – 8:00 A.M

GIBBS VILLAGE EAST (BUS 18-17) 7:15 A.M. – 8:00 A.M

GIBBS VILLAGE WEST (BUS 18-18) 7:15 A.M. – 8:00 A.M

EAGLE LANDING APT (BUS 18-19) 7:15 A.M. – 8:00 A.M

FIELD APT, CARRIAGE HILLS (BUS 18-20) 7:15 A.M. – 8:00 A.M.

FOXCROFT/FOXRUN COURTYARD (BUS 11-04) 7:15 A.M. – 8:45 A.M.

REGENCY PARK (BUS 11-05) 7:15 A.M. – 8:00 A.M

SERENITY APT (BUS 11-06) 7:15 A.M. – 8:00 A.M.

SOUTHERN VILLA MOBILE (BUS 11-07) 7:15 A.M. – 8:00 A.M

“We’re excited to offer another pickup option for our students. Families may pick up meals from the bus routes or continue to visit any of our MPS meal-pickup locations. We ask that when picking up meals, please provide the name of the student(s) or their cafeteria PINs, “ shared MPS Child Nutrition Director Johnna Beard.