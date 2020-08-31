MPS Exploring Face-to-Face Return Option for Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Montgomery Public Schools reaches the halfway point of the first nine weeks, system leaders are looking into the next nine weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore and her leadership team say they are evaluating the current state of COVID-19 and preparing to add a face-to-face option for MPS students beginning the second nine-week grading period.

“Our number one priority is safety for all of our students, teachers, and staff. We’re constantly receiving information from the Governor’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Health, State Superintendent Eric Mackey, and our local officials. My team and I meet on a regular basis, and it is our goal to provide parents enough notice as we prepare for the upcoming grading period,” Dr. Moore said.

Dr. Moore says the system will begin surveying parents soon to see how many are interested in remaining virtual and how many would prefer the face-to-face option. The survey will be available from September 14th to September 18th.

“We’re asking parents to please complete and submit the surveys on time. Having this information in a timely manner will allow our schools to make proper accommodations for students who will be face-to-face or those who will remain virtual,” Dr. Moore said.

MPS is encouraging families to review the system’s current plan, which can be found here.