Opp Attempted Murder Suspect Captured in Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Opp Police Department has announced the arrest of Attempted Murder suspect William Rodeshia Stoutamire.

Stoutamire was taken into custody around 3:25 pm on Monday, August 31.

The Covington County Incident Response Team along with the assistance of the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, and Opp Police Department located Stoutamire in a guest house behind a residence on Rags Road in Andalusia. He was arrested without incident according to Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance.

A reward is being offered by CrimeStoppers for information received that led Police to Stoutamire’ s capture and the recovery of a firearm. Tipsters that gave information only have to call CrimeStoppers during the week between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. to claim reward.