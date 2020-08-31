Prattville Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shamada Howard.

Howard is a 15-year-old black female. She was last seen on August 30, around 3:00am wearing a gray shirt with “Boss” on it, blue shorts, and a wig. She was last seen in the area of Malone Court in Prattville.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Howard, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.