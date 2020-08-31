Push to Rename Schools Named After Confederate Leaders Continues

by Alabama News Network Staff

A renewed push has emerged to rename schools named for Confederate figures amid ongoing nationwide protests over police misconduct and racial injustice. The Southern Poverty Law Center says more than 100 public schools are named for Confederates. Many were founded during the days of segregation as all-white schools but now serve mostly African American students.

The Montgomery School system has voted in recent months to change school names of three Montgomery high schools. But doing so is not always easy because of local resistance or state laws.

The SPLC says about 40 schools have been renamed, or closed, in the past few years.

