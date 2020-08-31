Republican Candidate Draws Criticism over Meme about Wisconsin Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Republican congressional nominee is facing criticism for a social media post, which he later deleted, of a meme that appeared to support a teenager charged with killing two people during protests in Wisconsin. Barry Moore, the Republican nominee for the 2nd Congressional District, posted the memes Saturday including one showing Kyle Rittenhouse carrying a rifle.

Rittenhouse faces homicide charges in connection with the deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The teen’s attorney maintains he acted in self-defense. Moore later deleted the post and apologized for its graphic nature.

