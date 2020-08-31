Scattered Storms Tuesday, Then Drier Wednesday And Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was another routine summer day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures rebounded into the upper 80s and low 90s late this afternoon, after earlier showers and storms curbed the heat. Showers and storms remain scattered late this afternoon. Another wave of showers and storms could move through our area this evening. However, rain coverage and intensity winds really winds down by midnight. The rest of the night looks mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Expect scattered showers and storms again on Tuesday. The morning looks dry, however, with showers and storms erupting after midday. Expect highs in the low 90s, with higher heat indices. The rain tapers off Tuesday evening, and a drier pattern sets up Wednesday and Thursday. Only a stray shower or storm is possible each afternoon. However, temperatures trend hotter, with widespread mid-90s. Expect a mostly sunny sky both days.

Rain chances remain on the lower end Friday and Saturday. Expect high temperatures in the low to possibly mid 90s. Afternoon showers and storms become more widespread for the second half of Labor day weekend, but still scattered, so it won’t be a washout. High temperatures reach the low 90s Sunday and Labor Day.

The tropics remain active. Tropical depression 15 formed Monday afternoon about 200 miles southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Despite the close proximity to the southeast coast, fifteen is moving northeast. The National Hurricane Center forecasts fifteen to become Tropical Storms Nana Tuesday afternoon. It continues east into the open Atlantic over the rest of this week.

A tropical wave in the Caribbean sea still has a high development chance within the next two to five days. After Nana, Omar is the next name on 2020’s tropical cyclone list.