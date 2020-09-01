Colon Cancer: What You Need To Know

by Andrew James

The death of actor Chadwick Boseman shocked many people around the United States, and it’s also put new spotlight on colon cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, it’s expected to cause about 53,200 deaths this year alone.

Dr. John Reardon with the Montgomery Cancer Center says colon cancer is more common than many people think. It’s the 3rd most common cancer related death in men and women. Dr. Reardon says symptoms include change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, loss of weight and rectal bleeding. He stresses the importance of a colonoscopy to catch the disease, before it’s too late.

“If there is any family history of colon cancer, we recommend they get a colonoscopy earlier, you use kind of the general rule that 10 years younger than the earliest person was diagnosed,” he shared.

Dr. Reardon says if it’s not caught early, it commonly spreads to the liver or lymph nodes.