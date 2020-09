Montgomery Police Involved in Standoff Near Troy Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police and SWAT are responding to a barricaded person.

There’s an active scene in the 5000 block of Yellow Pine Drive near Troy Highway. Police say they were responding to a disturbance around 5:59 am. The surrounding residences have been evacuated.

1/6 IMG_3735

2/6 IMG_3738

3/6 IMG_3739

4/6 IMG_3743 (1)

5/6 IMG_3742 (1)



6/6 IMG_3736











We sent a crew to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them. Check back with Alabama News Network for more details.