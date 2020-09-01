Regulators uphold Alabama Power’s fees on solar, OK increase

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Public Service Commission is upholding Alabama Power’s charges on homeowners who use solar panels to produce some of their own electricity. The three commissioners voted Tuesday to dismiss a challenge by environmental groups arguing the fees were excessive.

Environmental groups argued the fees devour most of a homeowner’s savings from using solar panels and discourages use of solar. Alabama Power charges a $5-per-kilowatt fee, based on the capacity of the home system, on people who generate part of their own electricity.

Commissioners Tuesday also approved an increase to $5.41, amounting to a roughly $27 monthly fee on a typical 5-kilowatt system.

