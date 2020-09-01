Several of Your Favorite Daytime Shows Will Switch Time Slots on CBS 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

To get ready for the fall TV season, several of your favorite daytime TV shows will be switching time slots on CBS 8. The changes are effective Monday, September 14.

THE DOCTORS:

Will move from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m.

DR. PHIL:

Will move from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m.

INSIDE EDITION:

Will move from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JEOPARDY!:

Will move from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Remember, these changes will take place Monday, September 14. We hope you enjoy our entire daytime lineup on CBS 8!