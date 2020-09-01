Standoff at Montgomery Trailer Park Ends with Subject in Custody

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have taken a subject in custody following a standoff situation at Evergreen Estates trailer park near Troy Highway. The subject was taken into custody around 10:50 am.

Around 6am, Montgomery police and SWAT responded to a call of a subject barricaded into a residence in the trailer park. Surrounding residences were evacuated during the standoff.

Police say charges are pending and no one was injured during the standoff.

 

