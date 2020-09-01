State Senator David Burkette Resigns, Effective Immediately

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Senator David Burkette has resigned from office effective immediately.

He represented Senate District 26, and won the seat in a special election. He is also a former Montgomery city council member who served the city for 11 years.

Alabama News Network reached out to the Governor Kay Ivey’s office about Burkette’s resignation. Her spokesperson, Gina Maiola said “Governor Ivey is disappointed but firmly supports the rule of law.”

Burkette’s resignation letter did not provide a reason for his departure. Alabama News Network has reached out to Burkette for comment and is still waiting to hear back from the former senator.

