Tickled Pink to Be Held as a Virtual Event in 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

COVID-19 has forced many local events to be canceled this year, but all of us at Alabama News Network are happy to say that Tickled Pink will be back in 2020!

Tickled Pink is our annual women’s expo to benefit the Joy to Life Foundation and the fight against breast cancer.

2020 will be our 6th year of holding Tickled Pink, and it has quickly become a go-to event for thousands of you over the years. Of course, the pandemic means that Tickled Pink will be held differently than in years past.

Much of the event will become virtual, but you’ll still get all the information you want, plus special offers from vendors and all the fun stuff you like.

There will be Tickled Pink T-shirts, because we know those are must-have items for so many of you.

New this year will be a Tickled Pink TV special that will air on the Alabama News Network stations on October 1.

We’ll have much more on all of this here on our website in the coming days and on our newscasts.

We couldn’t present Tickled Pink each year without the help of the vendors, who purchase booths so they can meet all of you.

Even though the booths will be virtual this year, we still need vendors to take part in this important fundraiser for Joy to Life.

If you are interested in finding out more about that, call these people:

Steffanie Patterson: (334) 420-3243

Austin Saunders at (334) 270-2834.

Even in this pandemic, the need to support those with breast cancer is still there. Join us in helping them!