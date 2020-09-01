Trending Drier & Hotter This Week

by Shane Butler



Meteorological fall is underway but summer heat is still in full force and it’s going to crank up even more later this week. High pressure will over take the area and help keep us mainly rainfree. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps climbing into the lower to mid 90s. We get into the weekend and there’s a frontal system approaching the deep south. We expect our rain chances to return and gradually go up as we head into early next week. A rather active weather pattern returns with daily rounds of showers and storms. As a result, the heat should back down a bit going into the middle of next week. In the mean time, brace for more sizzling summer heat!