Alabama State Troopers Confiscate Over $1 Million During I-65 Traffic Stop

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, August 31, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit stopped a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 near Evergreen. During a safety inspection of the vehicle, Troopers located and detained approximately $1,030,000 in U.S. currency. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), also part of ALEA, was contacted and responded to the scene.

The two occupants of the tractor-trailer were released.

ALEA continues to investigate this matter. Nothing further is available.