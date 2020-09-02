ALDOT Considering Traffic Roundabouts in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 I85SBRamps

2/3 US80andMarlerRd

3/3 SR126andUS80





The Alabama Department of Transportation says it wants your input on a proposal to create traffic roundabouts in Pike Road near Interstate 85 at the Waugh/Pike Road exit (Exit 16).

ALDOT, the Federal Highway Administration and the town of Pike Road is considering roundabouts along Alabama Highway 126 and U.S. Highway 80 from Interstate 85 to Marler Road.

ALDOT is proposing roundabouts at the intersections of

Alabama Highway 126 and Interstate 85 southbound ramps

Alabama Highway 126 and U.S. Highway 80

U.S. Highway 80 and Marler Road

This area experiences a high traffic volume with congestion throughout the day that can back up onto I-85. The proposed modifications to the roadway are designed to improve the flow and safety of traffic.

Due to COVID-19, ALDOT will make materials available online as would usually be available in person.

Go to www.aldotinvolved.com to view a pre-recorded presentation on the project, see proposed plans, review information on roundabouts, and submit comments on the project.

The presentation will be available starting today and comments will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 2. The public is highly encouraged to leave comments after viewing all presentations, renderings and maps.

For those needing special assistance, please contact Lisa Valier at the region office to schedule an appointment at valierl@dot.state.al.us or call (334) 353-6897.