City of Tuscaloosa mulling $400K in aid for bars hurt by pandemic shutdown

by Alabama News Network Staff

City of Tuscaloosa are considering $400,000 in aid to help bars that were forced to shut down because of the pandemic.

Bar owners in Tuscaloosa say they’re being hurt by a city order that forced them to close for two weeks after students returned to town and hundreds of new coronavirus infections were confirmed, so officials are considering a package that would provide as much as $400,000 in small business relief.

The City Council could vote on the measure on Sept. 15.

